Left Menu

SEBI Calls for Balanced Growth in India's Derivatives Market

SEBI expresses concern over the dominance of ultra-short-term derivatives trading in India's capital markets, urging measures to extend product tenure. Despite regulatory steps showing moderation, SEBI stresses continuous engagement to protect market health and facilitate capital formation. Industry collaboration is deemed crucial for sustainable growth and investor trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:23 IST
SEBI Calls for Balanced Growth in India's Derivatives Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, SEBI voiced concerns regarding the escalating influence of ultra-short-term derivatives trading in India's capital markets. The regulatory body warned that such trends could potentially jeopardize market health, advocating for the extension of tenure and maturity for these financial products.

SEBI Whole-Time Member Ananth Narayan, speaking at the CII's 11th Capital Markets Conclave, stated that the predominance of short-term derivatives, particularly expiry-day index options, signifies an unhealthy market imbalance. Narayan cited SEBI's research indicating that 91% of individual futures and options traders suffered net losses in FY25, losing over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Despite implementing regulatory measures in late 2024 and early 2025, SEBI stressed the necessity for ongoing stakeholder dialogue to enrich the cash equities market and enhance derivative product quality. SEBI's aim is to safeguard capital formation and maintain market health, urging for transparency, trust, and balanced regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025