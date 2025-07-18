Slovakia Lifts Block on EU's 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia
Slovakia will stop blocking the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced. The decision follows efforts to secure safeguards from potential damages due to the European Commission’s plan to end Russian gas imports by 2028. Unanimous EU approval is required for the sanctions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:00 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Slovakia will cease its opposition to the European Union's 18th sanctions package targeting Russia, Prime Minister Robert Fico stated on Thursday in a video on Facebook.
Despite concerns over the impacts of the EU's proposed 2028 Russian gas import phase-out, Slovakia intends to stop blocking the measures from taking effect.
The sanctions demand unanimous agreement among EU nations, a threshold previously hindered by Slovakia's energy-related apprehensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
