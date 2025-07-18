Left Menu

Slovakia Lifts Block on EU's 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia

Slovakia will stop blocking the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced. The decision follows efforts to secure safeguards from potential damages due to the European Commission’s plan to end Russian gas imports by 2028. Unanimous EU approval is required for the sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:00 IST
Slovakia Lifts Block on EU's 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Slovakia will cease its opposition to the European Union's 18th sanctions package targeting Russia, Prime Minister Robert Fico stated on Thursday in a video on Facebook.

Despite concerns over the impacts of the EU's proposed 2028 Russian gas import phase-out, Slovakia intends to stop blocking the measures from taking effect.

The sanctions demand unanimous agreement among EU nations, a threshold previously hindered by Slovakia's energy-related apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025