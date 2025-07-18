Left Menu

Axis Bank Elevates Neeraj Gambhir to Executive Director Role

Axis Bank announced the appointment of Neeraj Gambhir as executive director, effective August 4, 2025, pending RBI approval. His tenure, subject to shareholder and RBI approval, lasts three years. Gambhir currently leads the bank's Treasury, Markets and Wholesale banking products division. Arjun Chowdhry resigns from his role, effective August 31, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank has named Neeraj Gambhir as a whole-time director, assuming the position of executive director, beginning August 4, 2025, or contingent on regulatory green light from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The three-year term depends on shareholder approval and regulatory nod from the RBI, with Gambhir being eligible for retirement by rotation. Currently, he spearheads the bank's operations in Treasury, Markets, and Wholesale banking products.

Previously holding a director position at Nomura India in Fixed Income, Gambhir brings significant expertise. Concurrently, the bank announced Arjun Chowdhry's resignation from the role of group executive in Affluent Banking, Cards, Payments, and Retail Lending, effective by the end of August 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

