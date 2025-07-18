Axis Bank Elevates Neeraj Gambhir to Executive Director Role

Axis Bank has named Neeraj Gambhir as a whole-time director, assuming the position of executive director, beginning August 4, 2025, or contingent on regulatory green light from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The three-year term depends on shareholder approval and regulatory nod from the RBI, with Gambhir being eligible for retirement by rotation. Currently, he spearheads the bank's operations in Treasury, Markets, and Wholesale banking products.

Previously holding a director position at Nomura India in Fixed Income, Gambhir brings significant expertise. Concurrently, the bank announced Arjun Chowdhry's resignation from the role of group executive in Affluent Banking, Cards, Payments, and Retail Lending, effective by the end of August 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)