INS Nistar: India's Prowess in Maritime Innovation Sets Sail

INS Nistar, the first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel by India, was commissioned on Friday, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime achievements.

The vessel, built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, boasts advanced technology and is equipped for complex deep-sea saturation diving and rescue operations, capabilities few navies possess globally.

It symbolizes India's shift from defense technology importer to exporter status, enhancing India's and its regional partners' submarine rescue capabilities and solidifying India's position as a key global maritime player.

(With inputs from agencies.)