INS Nistar: India's Prowess in Maritime Innovation Sets Sail

INS Nistar, India's first indigenously designed Diving Support Vessel, has been commissioned. Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, it enhances India’s ability to perform complex sea operations and rescue missions, showcasing advanced technology. With this, India strengthens its global standing in maritime capabilities, transitioning from importer to exporter of defense technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
INS Nistar, the first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel by India, was commissioned on Friday, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime achievements.

The vessel, built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, boasts advanced technology and is equipped for complex deep-sea saturation diving and rescue operations, capabilities few navies possess globally.

It symbolizes India's shift from defense technology importer to exporter status, enhancing India's and its regional partners' submarine rescue capabilities and solidifying India's position as a key global maritime player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

