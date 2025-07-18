Himachal Dams Maintain Safe Levels Amid Heavy Monsoon

As Himachal Pradesh experiences persistent monsoon activity, all major dams in the region are reported to be operating safely within their designated levels. According to the latest Daily Dam Status Report, covering 25 dams and barrages along the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna river basins, no structure has exceeded its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) or High Flood Level (HFL).

At Bhakra Dam, one of North India's key reservoirs, an inflow of 900 cubic meters per second was recorded, while Nathpa Dam on the Satluj basin reported an inflow of 835 cumecs. Though Karcham and Kol dams experienced substantial inflows and discharges, their levels remain controlled.

Meanwhile, Larji Barrage on the Beas River registered the highest inflow at 1099.8 cumecs, discharging a significant portion through spillways. Despite ongoing monsoon spells, which have led to shutdowns at certain projects such as Malana-II, officials assure the public that all dams are stable, urging vigilance as heavy rain is forecast in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)