Himachal Dams Safely Manage Monsoon Inflows Amid Cloudy Weather

All major dams in Himachal Pradesh continue to operate within safe limits despite ongoing monsoon activity and cloudy weather. The State Disaster Management Authority reassured no immediate flood risk from reservoirs, though vigilance is urged. Dams in the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna basins remain stable.

Kol Dam (File Photo/NTPC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported that all major dams across Himachal Pradesh are operating within safe levels despite persistent monsoon rainfall and cloudy skies across the state. The latest Daily Dam Status Report confirms that pond levels in dams located within the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna basins are within permissible operational limits, offering reassurance of no immediate flood risk.

Kol Dam currently handles an inflow of 1,087 cubic meters per second (cumecs) without any water release, maintaining a reservoir level of 638.84 meters in overcast conditions. Bhakra Dam, a major regional dam, is stable at 512.07 meters. Similarly, Nathpa Dam witnesses an inflow of 833 cumecs, with an outflow of 409.25 cumecs, slightly surpassing its Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

Karcham Dam, situated on the Satluj, experiences 821 cumecs inflow, recording water levels marginally above its FRL at 1810.2 meters. The Chamera series in the Ravi basin—Chamera-I, II, and III—maintain consistent levels, with Chamera-I releasing 365 cumecs. Meanwhile, Larji Barrage in the Beas basin records an inflow close to its outflow at 472 cumecs. Pong Dam, crucial for flood control, receives 779 cumecs inflow, with 495 cumecs release, operating at 423.67 meters. Precautionary or technical shutdowns are in place for Sainj and Parbati-II plants, and the Malana-II project remains closed post the August 2024 flash flood, with the SDMA continuing its advisory for caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

