Kharge Accuses BJP of Plotting Constitutional Rewrite

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, accusing them of attempting to rewrite the Constitution. He emphasized that despite their efforts, the Constitution remains untouchable. Additionally, Kharge criticized the government for privatizing public sector enterprises established during Nehru's era.

Kharge addressed a significant gathering organized by the Karnataka government and accused the BJP of selling historic public sector factories to conglomerates like Adani and Ambani. He stated, "The BJP discusses rewriting the Constitution, but let it be clear: the Constitution, crafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, cannot be destroyed." Kharge asserted that the Congress party has long championed economic strength and social justice from coast to coast.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Modi, he alleged that BJP Chief Ministers lack autonomy, in contrast to Congress leaders who engage directly with the public. Kharge slammed the BJP's unkept promises, highlighting issues such as withheld GST funds in Karnataka and neglect of suffering states like Manipur. He emphasized that Congress delivers real progress, while the BJP is preoccupied with rhetoric and asset sales.

