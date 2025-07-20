Left Menu

Elderly Woman Robbed at Knife-Point in Delhi Warehouse

An elderly woman was robbed of 70,000 rupees in her son's warehouse in Bhajanpura, Delhi. The perpetrators threatened her with a knife and a gun before fleeing. Police are investigating, with suspicions pointing towards insider involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman was subjected to a terrifying robbery at her son's plastic goods warehouse in Bhajanpura, North East Delhi, on Saturday evening, according to Delhi Police.

The incident occurred while the woman, Manju Devi, was alone as her son had briefly stepped out. Two masked assailants entered the warehouse with a knife and a gun, threatening her to hand over money. Despite her defiance, the robbers took 70,000 rupees and fled the scene.

Manish, the victim's son, expressed his suspicion that someone familiar with their operations might be involved in tipping off the robbers. The police are currently working on identifying the culprits and are investigating any potential insider connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

