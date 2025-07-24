Left Menu

Tazapay Named in CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025

Tazapay, a global payments platform, has been recognized in CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 under the Payments category. This recognition highlights Tazapay's role in simplifying cross-border payments for digital businesses worldwide. It offers seamless global transactions without requiring local entities, supporting multiple currencies and payment forms.

Tazapay, a leading name in the global payments landscape, has secured a spot on CNBC's prestigious World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list. Highlighted under the Payments category, this recognition underscores Tazapay's influence in simplifying and streamlining cross-border transactions for digital enterprises worldwide.

Rahul Shinghal, CEO and Co-founder of Tazapay, emphasized the value their platform brings to customers: a compliant, scalable infrastructure enabling efficient cross-border operations. Businesses from sectors like travel, gaming, and e-commerce trust Tazapay for its seamless payment solutions, eliminating the need for local entities.

The versatility of Tazapay's platform is further demonstrated by its ability to handle fiat and stablecoin transactions across 170+ markets. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, its reach spans Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, facilitating global payouts and operational integration in over 100 currencies.

