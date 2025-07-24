Rescheduled Trade Talks Heighten Anticipation for U.S.-South Korea Tariff Resolution

The much-anticipated trade talks between senior officials from South Korea and the United States have been postponed due to a scheduling conflict involving U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Originally scheduled as a critical 2+2 meeting, the talks aimed to negotiate President Donald Trump's tariffs on South Korea's exports.

The high-stakes discussions come at a time when Seoul is striving to dodge the impending 25% tariffs set to be enacted on August 1. South Korea's Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol was prepared to depart for Washington when the sudden postponement was announced, raising doubts about Seoul's ability to influence U.S. import duties.

With Japan recently securing a favorable trade deal with the U.S., pressure is mounting on South Korea to achieve a similar agreement. The discussions have engaged ministerial-level officials aiming to enhance South Korea's market access in the U.S., and Seoul is considering a significant investment package to foster bilateral industrial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)