Families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil War gathered at Lamochen Viewpoint, Drass, to honor their bravery. Emotional stories from relatives highlighted the soldiers' courage, while the event underscored the strategic achievements of the Indian Armed Forces during the war.

Heartfelt Tributes at Kargil War Commemoration in Drass
Families of Kargil war soldiers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the Lamochen Viewpoint in Drass, families of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War assembled to pay their heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes. The event, deeply solemn yet filled with pride, honored the resilience and bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, as family members shared their emotional recollections.

Rajesh, whose brother was among those who sacrificed their lives at Tiger Hill, narrated the poignant memories captured in his brother's diary. Despite his brother's efforts to shield the family from worry by downplaying his involvement, his diary revealed the weight of his commitment and premonitions. "He felt he wouldn't come down the hill," Rajesh emotionally recollected.

Similarly, Surekha Shinde expressed pride and gratitude for her brother's service, acknowledging his five-year military career before the onset of the Kargil War. The annual gathering serves to not only honor individual stories of valor but also to commemorate the collective achievements of the Indian forces during the conflict, especially highlighted during the annual Kargil Vijay Diwas held on July 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

