Rahul Gandhi Visits Grieving Families in Gujarat After Tragic Bridge Collapse

Rahul Gandhi visited Gujarat to meet families of victims who perished in the Gambhira bridge collapse. The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) is inspecting multiple bridges post-mishap. The Gujarat government pledged financial support, distributing cheques totaling Rs 62 lakh to affected families. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the tragic Gambhira bridge collapse, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi traveled to Gujarat's Anand district to express his condolences to the families of the 20 victims who perished in the disaster earlier this month.

In response to the incident, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) has initiated a comprehensive inspection of bridges throughout its jurisdiction. As part of this effort, AUDA is scrutinizing four major bridges on the Sardar Patel Ring Road, aiming to prevent further mishaps.

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, ordered a high-level investigation into the collapse. Concurrently, financial aid totaling Rs 62 lakh was distributed to affected families, delivering immediate relief to those impacted by the catastrophe.

