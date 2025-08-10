CBSE to Implement Open Book Assessments for Class 9 by 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced plans to roll out open book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students starting with the 2026-27 academic session. The decision was finalized in a June meeting, aligning with directives from the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which advocates for a shift from rote learning to competency-based education.

The newly approved strategy dictates that OBAs will constitute part of the three mandatory pen-paper tests conducted each term across subjects including languages, mathematics, science, and social science. This proposal draws insights from a preceding pilot study, which highlighted student challenges in utilizing resources effectively and understanding interdisciplinary concepts, as evidenced by scores ranging from 12 to 47 percent. Despite these results, teachers remain optimistic about the potential of OBAs to enhance critical thinking skills.

To maintain assessment quality, CBSE will introduce standardized sample papers and offer substantial guidance to help students adeptly navigate reference materials and apply knowledge in real-world contexts. The board foresees this initiative reducing exam stress, facilitating practical application of knowledge, and reinforcing foundational learning.