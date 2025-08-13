HDFC ERGO and PhonePe Join Forces to Address Health Coverage Gap
HDFC ERGO General Insurance has partnered with PhonePe to launch an affordable health insurance solution for the 'missing middle'. By leveraging PhonePe's digital infrastructure, people can access comprehensive health insurance at premiums starting at Rs 12 per day. This initiative primarily targets individuals aged 18-30.
In a strategic move, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company announced on Wednesday its collaboration with PhonePe to introduce an affordable health insurance solution aimed at serving the 'missing middle'.
The initiative marks a synergy between a trusted digital-first insurer and a renowned digital payment platform, according to a joint statement by the companies.
This partnership leverages PhonePe's robust digital infrastructure to provide India's 'missing middle' with easy access to comprehensive health insurance offered by HDFC ERGO, at budget-friendly premiums that start at Rs 12 per day for coverage up to Rs 3 lakhs.
