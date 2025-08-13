HDFC ERGO and PhonePe Join Forces to Address Health Coverage Gap

In a strategic move, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company announced on Wednesday its collaboration with PhonePe to introduce an affordable health insurance solution aimed at serving the 'missing middle'.

The initiative marks a synergy between a trusted digital-first insurer and a renowned digital payment platform, according to a joint statement by the companies.

This partnership leverages PhonePe's robust digital infrastructure to provide India's 'missing middle' with easy access to comprehensive health insurance offered by HDFC ERGO, at budget-friendly premiums that start at Rs 12 per day for coverage up to Rs 3 lakhs.

