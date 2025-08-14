DMS Unveils New Dairy Products and Offers Fresh Opportunities in New Delhi

The Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS) has achieved a notable milestone with the introduction of new dairy products and allocation of booth allotment letters at a prestigious event held at the NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi. This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. Attendees included Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), along with other senior department officials.

This significant occasion celebrated the digital launch and presentation of Cow Milk and co-branded dairy products, marking a strategic advancement in dairy quality enhancement, building consumer confidence, and empowering livestock farmers. As a component of this initiative, 22 booth allotment letters were distributed to chosen applicants under the DMS, thereby creating fresh employment opportunities and strengthening the connection between rural and urban dairy sectors.

Alka Upadhyaya, in her keynote speech, outlined the vision for advancing the dairy ecosystem by improving product offerings and creating inclusive opportunities for stakeholders throughout the value chain. She commended DMS and the Haryana Milk Federation for bringing new products into the market. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary DAHD, emphasized the importance of the DMS brand for Delhi NCR and the introduction of innovative products. Notable attendees included Rama Shankar Sinha, Additional Secretary DAHD, Jagat Hazarika, Advisor DAHD, Ram Avtar Garg, Chairman of Vita at Haryana Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Ltd., senior officials, and beneficiaries of the booth allotment scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)