Kishtwar Cloudburst: Swift Rescue Efforts Mark Coordinated Response

BJP leader Shagun Parihar and J&K CM Omar Abdullah coordinate with NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Air Force in response to a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar. The tragedy has claimed over 45 lives, with ongoing rescue operations and relief efforts supported by the central government and state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:13 IST
BJP leader Shagun Parihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Shagun Parihar visited the District Hospital to assess the condition of Kishtwar cloudburst victims. Emphasizing the urgency of rescue operations, she highlighted the presence of NDRF and SDRF teams working diligently to save those trapped in the disaster-stricken area.

Speaking to ANI, Parihar conveyed the gravity of the situation and explained ongoing efforts to evacuate victims and transport them to medical facilities. The Indian Air Force is poised to join relief operations as soon as weather conditions permit, with helicopters on alert in Jammu and Udhampur.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced plans to visit Kishtwar to evaluate the impact and oversee the rescue activities. Abdullah, who has kept Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed, noted the importance of witnessing the devastation firsthand to effectively mobilize aid and resources for affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

