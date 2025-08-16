Tragedy Strikes Near Humayun's Tomb: Roof Collapse Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident, a roof collapse near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi resulted in the death of six individuals, as reported by the Delhi Police. The mishap, attributed to heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging, has prompted the registration of a negligence case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, President of the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party, called for immediate governmental intervention after the calamity, emphasizing the inadequacy of the administrative response during the monsoon. Bhardwaj highlighted the urgency for action following reports of fallen trees and poles across the city during the downpour.

District Magistrate South-East Delhi, Sravan Bagaria, noted that the area near Humayun's Tomb, including the site of the roof collapse, has been cordoned off to facilitate ongoing investigations. Authorities are also probing allegations of illegal occupancy at the location to ascertain contributing factors to the disaster.