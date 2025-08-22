Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling on Stray Dogs and Feeding Areas Lauded by Maneka Gandhi

The Supreme Court's directive to not permanently round up stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, along with the creation of designated feeding areas, receives support from Maneka Gandhi. With Rs 2,500 crore allocated for controlling stray dogs, the court's balanced ruling also seeks national policy input to address dog-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:16 IST
Animal rights activist & BJP leader Maneka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has decreed that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should not be permanently rounded up, garnering praise from animal rights activist and BJP leader, Maneka Gandhi. She emphasized the directive to establish designated feeding areas for stray dogs as part of a scientific approach to managing the issue.

Gandhi highlighted that this is the first time in 25 years that the government has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for controlling stray dogs, as announced in Parliament. The Supreme Court further clarified that dogs showing signs of rabies or aggressive behavior will not be released back into their regions post-sterilization and immunization.

The Apex Court has called for a comprehensive approach, involving all states and Union Territories to frame a national policy on stray dogs. Municipal corporations in Delhi are tasked with creating feeding zones, while appeals can be made for adopting stray dogs. Supreme Court lawyer Nanita Sharma lauded the ruling as balanced, ensuring a coordinated national response to stray dog management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

