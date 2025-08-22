Supreme Court Ruling on Stray Dogs and Feeding Areas Lauded by Maneka Gandhi

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has decreed that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should not be permanently rounded up, garnering praise from animal rights activist and BJP leader, Maneka Gandhi. She emphasized the directive to establish designated feeding areas for stray dogs as part of a scientific approach to managing the issue.

Gandhi highlighted that this is the first time in 25 years that the government has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for controlling stray dogs, as announced in Parliament. The Supreme Court further clarified that dogs showing signs of rabies or aggressive behavior will not be released back into their regions post-sterilization and immunization.

The Apex Court has called for a comprehensive approach, involving all states and Union Territories to frame a national policy on stray dogs. Municipal corporations in Delhi are tasked with creating feeding zones, while appeals can be made for adopting stray dogs. Supreme Court lawyer Nanita Sharma lauded the ruling as balanced, ensuring a coordinated national response to stray dog management.

(With inputs from agencies.)