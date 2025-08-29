Unrest in Sambhal: Unraveling the Threads of Violence and Demographic Change

Senior Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain has backed a recent report on the 2024 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, emphasizing the presence of multiple international terror modules actively linked to the unrest. Jain noted he had yet to study the comprehensive document but confirmed its alarming revelations.

The report underscores significant demographic shifts since India's Independence, showcasing the challenges faced by the Hindu community. According to Jain, these changes reflect ethnic violence and violations of fundamental rights. Recent discoveries of temples and wells in Sambhal support claims of its historical significance as a holy site, he added.

A three-member panel submitted the detailed 450-page report to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It covers incidents including the November 2024 violence during an Archaeological Survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, which resulted in casualties and arrests, highlighting a drastic demographic shift, with Hindus now representing only 15% of Sambhal's population.