Yamuna River Overflow Triggers Flood Alerts in NCR

Flooding continues in parts of the NCR as the Yamuna River overflows due to heavy rain. Evacuations are underway as water levels exceed danger marks. The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies with occasional thunderstorms, while relief efforts are ongoing in the affected low-lying areas of Delhi and Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:42 IST
Visual of Noida Sector 135 Inundated amid rising water level of Yamuna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Capital Region (NCR) is grappling with severe flooding as the Yamuna River surpasses danger levels following relentless rainfall. Key areas like Noida and Delhi are submerged, prompting evacuation operations as roads, farms, and low-lying areas remain inundated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a partly cloudy sky in Noida today and tomorrow, with sporadic rainfall anticipated through September 10. Authorities have relocated residents from vulnerable areas to relief camps established near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure.

Efforts to mitigate the flooding include deploying pumps at Vasudev Ghat to siphon off excess water. Meanwhile, regions such as Monastery Market in Civil Lines face significant waterlogging, with visuals depicting submerged vehicles and flooded buildings. With the Yamuna currently at 207.47 meters near the Old Railway Bridge, precautions are paramount to avert further emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

