Progress in Nuclear Talks: A Race Against Time

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has reported progress in discussions with Iran aimed at fully resuming inspections within the Islamic Republic.

Rafael Grossi, chief of the watchdog, informed the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors about the recent developments.

Grossi noted that while advancements have been achieved, the window for action is shrinking, emphasizing a hopeful conclusion in the upcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)