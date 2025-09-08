Progress in Nuclear Talks: A Race Against Time
The U.N. nuclear watchdog is making progress in negotiations with Iran to fully resume inspections, but time is running out, according to Rafael Grossi. He expressed hopes for a successful conclusion soon during a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog has reported progress in discussions with Iran aimed at fully resuming inspections within the Islamic Republic.
Rafael Grossi, chief of the watchdog, informed the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors about the recent developments.
Grossi noted that while advancements have been achieved, the window for action is shrinking, emphasizing a hopeful conclusion in the upcoming days.
