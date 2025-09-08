Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Climb: Fed Rate Cut Speculation Fuels Optimism

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday following a previous session decline, amid speculation of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts fueled by disappointing employment data. Investors are largely betting on a 25-basis-point cut in September, with the prospect of a larger cut emerging. Retail trading platforms showed notable premarket gains.

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick, recovering from a previous downward session. This comes as investors grow optimistic that the Federal Reserve might soon resume its monetary easing cycle.

Following a troubling nonfarm payrolls report, bets on a September rate cut rose to 90%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, with discussions of even a larger, 50-bps cut beginning to surface.

Despite this, Wall Street's main indexes recently dipped on reduced rate-cut enthusiasm, igniting concerns over potential economic slowdown. Stock performances were mixed, with retail platform Robinhood Markets and marketing platform AppLovin experiencing notable premarket gains ahead of their S&P 500 inclusion.

