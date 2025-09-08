Left Menu

Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

The Supreme Court has taken charge of all petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. This move centralizes cases from various High Courts at the apex court, following the Centre’s request for consolidation and transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:03 IST
Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has assumed authority over petitions disputing the constitutional validity of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. This strategic move by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan aims to centralize these legal precedents from disparate High Courts across the country.

The government sought this consolidation to streamline and unify the legal proceedings, which were scattered across the Delhi High Court, the Karnataka High Court, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Each of these jurisdictions was handling petitions filed by online skill-gaming companies contesting the 2025 Act.

In its directive, the top court stated that the respective High Courts must digitally transfer all relevant records, including interlocutory applications, to expedite the process. The Online Gaming Act, enacted on August 22, imposes a national ban on online gambling for money, criminalizing both participation and facilitation of such activities, whether they involve skill or chance-based games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

 United Arab Emirates
2
Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones

Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones

 India
3
IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure

IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure

 India
4
Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram

Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025