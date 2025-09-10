Fitch Ratings Boosts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Domestic Demand Surge

Fitch Ratings has revised its forecast for India's GDP growth this fiscal year, upping it to 6.9% from the previously estimated 6.5%. This adjustment follows a notable rise in economic activity driven by robust domestic demand and substantial growth in the June quarter.

The Global Economic Outlook-September from Fitch highlighted that economic activity had accelerated sharply between the March and June quarters, reaching a year-on-year growth rate of 7.8% in real GDP. This figure exceeded the anticipated 6.7% growth projected in June.

While domestic demand continues to propel growth, Fitch cautions that annual growth may decelerate in the latter half of the fiscal year, forecasting a slowdown to 6.3% in FY27 and 6.2% in FY28 as the economy approaches its potential.