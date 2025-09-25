Left Menu

IT Department Extends Deadline for Audit Report Submission Amid Challenges

The Income Tax department has extended the deadline for audit report submissions for the fiscal year 2024-25 to October 31 due to natural calamities disrupting normal activities. Over 7.57 crore ITRs were filed by late September. The e-filing portal remains functional despite previous technical issues.

IT Department Extends Deadline for Audit Report Submission Amid Challenges
  • India

The Income Tax department announced a deadline extension for submitting audit reports for the fiscal year 2024-25. The new deadline is now October 31, delayed by one month from the original date.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the move comes in response to taxpayer and practitioner challenges, such as disruptions from floods and natural disasters, and requests from professional associations for more time.

The department also assured that the income tax return filing portal is operating smoothly, with over 7.57 crore ITRs filed by late September 2025. It marks a proactive effort to accommodate those affected and ensure compliance without penalties.

