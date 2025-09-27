UN Sanctions on Iran Escalate Tensions

The United Nations will reimpose sanctions on Iran this Saturday, heightening tensions following a failed Russian and Chinese resolution to delay the process at the Security Council. Tehran has warned Western countries of potential repercussions, indicating increasing hostilities.

The diplomatic efforts by Russia and China to delay the sanctions faltered after only four nations backed their draft, highlighting division within the 15-member body. Britain's UN envoy, Barbara Wood, confirmed that the sanctions would resume following the stipulated snapback mechanism procedures.

Iran, while frustrated by the decision, maintains it will adhere to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and denies ambitions to develop nuclear weapons. The reimposition of sanctions is set to affect Iran's ailing economy, restoring arms embargos and restrictions on uranium activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)