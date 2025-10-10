Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils New Mineral Opportunities

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially launched the inaugural series of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University in Mehsana. The event, spanning from October 9 to 10, featured a seminar organized by the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) titled 'Critical Minerals: Opportunities in New Emerging Sectors.'

During the conference, GMDC Managing Director Roopwant Singh presented a substantial cheque exceeding Rs 237.67 crore to the Chief Minister. Singh provided a comprehensive overview of Gujarat's mineral sector growth and the vision of the Mineral Development Corporation. The seminar included presentations by Alastair Neill and Bhaskar Rakshit on critical minerals, addressing strategic perspectives and emerging opportunities for India and Gujarat.

Key contributions were made by Kearney partners, Nishant Nishchal, and industry experts, including the Chief Business Officer from a lithium recycling firm and directors from Mahindra Limited. GMDC is committed to sustainable mining and energy, establishing the International Centre of Excellence in Mining Safety and Automation to advance innovative technologies.

