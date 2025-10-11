Modi Launches Major Agricultural Initiatives to Boost Pulses and Farm Sector Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two significant agricultural schemes, totaling Rs 35,440 crore, aiming to increase India's pulses production and boost farm sector growth in 100 underserved districts. These schemes seek not just to enhance domestic productivity but also reduce the nation's reliance on imports.

In a high-profile event at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Modi unveiled the Rs 24,000-crore 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' (PM-DDKY) and the Rs 11,440-crore 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'. Together, these projects aim to transform India's agricultural landscape by focusing on crop diversification, productivity enhancement, and market integration.

Criticizing previous administrations for their lack of strategic vision in agriculture, Modi underscored the importance of the new initiatives, which include increasing pulses acreage and boosting output to achieve self-sufficiency. These efforts are part of a broader move to position Indian farmers as key players in the global market, he emphasized.