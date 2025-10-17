"India's growth shaping global opportunities": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised that India's growth is shaping global opportunities and the whole world is looking at India as a "reliable, responsible and resilient" partner. Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2025, Prime Minister Modi noted that European nations have committed to investing billions of dollars in India, which will generate huge employment, adding that these investments are helping India to make a nerve centre of the global supply chain.

PM Modi said, "India's growth is shaping global opportunities, and I say this with great responsibility. The EFTA trade agreement and investment are significant examples of this. European countries have committed to investing $ 100 billion in India. This will generate jobs in large numbers. A few days ago, UK PM Starmer came to India with his biggest business delegation. This shows that the world is looking with great hope at the huge opportunities India holds for itself." "Today, our trade with G-7 countries has risen above 60%. The whole world is looking at India as a reliable, responsible and resilient partner. From electronics to pharma, automobiles to mobile manufacturing, a big wave of investment is entering India. These investments are helping India to make a nerve centre of the global supply chain," he stated.

Lauding India's courage to walk on unknown paths, Prime Minister Modi stated that Indians have always transformed every risk into reform, every reform into resilience, and resilience into revolution. He said, "For ages, India has shown the courage to walk on unknown paths. Our children, our scientists, have always shown that the first step is the beginning of change, be it technology, need for corona vaccine, skilled manpower, fintech, we have transformed every risk into reform, every reform into resilience, resilience into revolution."

PM Modi further said that the IMF chief's praise for India's "boldness of reforms" indicates that India's efforts are being recognised globally. He noted that India's reforms were once driven by external pressures (compulsion), and are now driven by internal conviction. At the NDTV Summit, the Prime Minister said, "Recently, the IMF chief said that he is very excited about the boldness of reforms. He also gave an example. India once underwent reform, and an ecosystem continues to sing its praises. However, that reform was a result of compulsion, imposed by the IMF. Today, reform is happening due to conviction. The same IMF is noticing the boldness of reforms in India."

Highlighting that 50 per cent of real-time digital transactions in the world of fintech happen in India, PM Modi asserted that India's UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is dominating the world's digital payment system. He said, "The IMF chief also gave an example that giving digital identity on a mass level is impossible, but India proved everyone wrong. Today, 50% of real-time digital transaction in the world of fintech, happens in India. India's UPI is dominating the world's digital payment system. It means performing better than every prediction has become India's mood (mijaj). That's why India is unstoppable." (ANI)

