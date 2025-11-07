Left Menu

150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram': A Patriotic Symphony Across India

Gujarat's Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi celebrated 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with BSF personnel in Lakhpat. Events across India, guided by CM Bhupendra Patel, saw citizens unite in patriotic fervor. PM Modi initiated national commemoration with a stamp and coin release, marking a year-long tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:56 IST
150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram': A Patriotic Symphony Across India
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stirring display of national pride, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, alongside BSF jawans, unfurled the national flag in Lakhpat, Kachchh district on Friday. The event marked the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', a celebration that resounded with unity and patriotism across the country.

Speaking to reporters, Sanghavi extended greetings to citizens from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, highlighting the country's nationalistic fervor. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's guidance, thousands of programs were organized statewide to commemorate the auspicious occasion, where participants took oaths to embrace indigenous products and explore Indian tourism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the year-long 'Vande Mataram' commemoration at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. A commemorative stamp and coin were released, as citizens nationwide sang the full version of India's beloved song in an echo of unity and historical respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

