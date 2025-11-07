Left Menu

Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection

Saniya Kadree launches the Safe Childhood India campaign to raise awareness about child protection through education, advocacy, and communication. The initiative includes awareness films, workshops, and digital content designed to encourage understanding and vigilance, encouraging children to voice their boundaries and adults to listen more effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:46 IST
Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker and philanthropist Saniya Kadree has initiated the Safe Childhood India campaign, aimed at increasing awareness for child protection. In a climate where crimes against children are rising, Kadree's focus is on prevention through empathy and education, encouraging understanding and action over fear.

The campaign will kick off with a series of awareness films and digital content, created by her studio, to guide families and communities in safeguarding children. Saniya emphasizes that protection stems from empowerment, where children feel safe to express their boundaries and adults are attuned to their needs.

Saniya Kadree's campaign will roll out in phases, incorporating school workshops and social media efforts alongside direct community engagement. Her initiative seeks to transform discussions on child safety into a persistent dialogue, anchored in mutual respect and understanding, rather than punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.

People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Nare...

 India
2
Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.

Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, clai...

 India
3
Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership

Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership

 Hungary
4
High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025