Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection
Saniya Kadree launches the Safe Childhood India campaign to raise awareness about child protection through education, advocacy, and communication. The initiative includes awareness films, workshops, and digital content designed to encourage understanding and vigilance, encouraging children to voice their boundaries and adults to listen more effectively.
Filmmaker and philanthropist Saniya Kadree has initiated the Safe Childhood India campaign, aimed at increasing awareness for child protection. In a climate where crimes against children are rising, Kadree's focus is on prevention through empathy and education, encouraging understanding and action over fear.
The campaign will kick off with a series of awareness films and digital content, created by her studio, to guide families and communities in safeguarding children. Saniya emphasizes that protection stems from empowerment, where children feel safe to express their boundaries and adults are attuned to their needs.
Saniya Kadree's campaign will roll out in phases, incorporating school workshops and social media efforts alongside direct community engagement. Her initiative seeks to transform discussions on child safety into a persistent dialogue, anchored in mutual respect and understanding, rather than punitive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
