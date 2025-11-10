Three drones detected over Belgium's Doel nuclear power plant
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-11-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 03:06 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Three drones were detected above Belgium's Doel nuclear power plant on Sunday evening, a spokesperson for energy company Engie said.
There was no impact on the plant's operation and authorities have been informed, the spokesperson said.
Operations were temporarily halted at Belgium's Liege airport on Sunday evening due to a drone sighting, the latest in a series of drone-related interruptions over the past days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Operations
- Doel
- Belgium
- Engie
- Belgium's Liege
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belgium's Liege airport resumes operations after drone sighting Sunday evening
Anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway at dozens of places
Anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway at dozens of places
UPDATE 1-Syria carries out pre-emptive operations against Islamic State cells
UPDATE 1-Delhi airport operator says all flight operations back to normal after glitch