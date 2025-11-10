Left Menu

Three drones detected over Belgium's Doel nuclear power plant

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-11-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 03:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Three drones were detected above Belgium's Doel nuclear power plant on Sunday evening, a spokesperson for energy company Engie said.

There was no impact on the plant's operation and authorities have been informed, the spokesperson said.

Operations were temporarily halted at Belgium's Liege airport on Sunday evening due to a drone sighting, the latest in a series of drone-related interruptions over the past days.

