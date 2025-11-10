Left Menu

Lukoil Faces Shutdown at West Qurna-2 Amid Sanctions

Lukoil has declared force majeure at Iraq's West Qurna-2 oilfield due to Western sanctions impacting operations. Iraq halted payments to Lukoil following US and UK sanctions. If unresolved within six months, Lukoil may exit the project. Iraqi oil firm SOMO already canceled loadings from Lukoil's output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:47 IST
Lukoil Faces Shutdown at West Qurna-2 Amid Sanctions

Lukoil has announced a force majeure at the massive West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq. This development follows Western sanctions that have disrupted the Russian company's operations, four informed sources disclosed on Monday.

Sanctions imposed last month by the United States and Britain have targeted Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil company. In response, Iraq has ceased all payments to the firm, both in cash and crude, according to three of the sources. Last week, Lukoil sent an official communiqué to Iraq's oil ministry indicating that force majeure conditions are obstructing regular functioning at the West Qurna-2 site.

A high-ranking official within Iraq's oil sector warned that if these hindrances are not cleared within six months, production will halt and Lukoil will potentially withdraw from the operation entirely. Additionally, Reuters has reported that Iraq's state oil company SOMO has already scrapped the loading of three crude oil shipments from Lukoil's production at the West Qurna-2 oilfield due to the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

 Global
2
Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations

Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations

 United Kingdom
3
Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu

Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu

 India
4
EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025