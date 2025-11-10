Left Menu

Tripura University Honors Visionary Economist Dattopant Thengadi

Tripura University celebrated the birth anniversary of Dattopant Thengadi, visioning an economic model rooted in Swadeshi and self-reliance. His Third Way philosophy provides a balanced approach to capitalism and socialism, advocating sustainable development and national sovereignty amid globalization challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:44 IST
Tripura University today observed the birth anniversary of visionary economist Dattopant Thengadi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura University marked the birth anniversary of eminent thinker Dattopant Thengadi with an event filled with scholarly fervor and respect. The ceremony was graced by Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge) Prof. Shyamal Das, alongside dignitaries, faculty, and numerous students, honoring the architect of India's Swadeshi economic philosophy.

In an address to ANI, Dr. Dipak Sharma, Registrar of Tripura Central University, discussed the lasting significance of Thengadi's economic ideas at a time when global challenges include trade wars and a polarized economic order. Sharma's speech, titled 'Reimagining the Global Economy,' highlighted Thengadi's relevance in offering frameworks for rethinking the global economic system.

Thengadi's vision promoted self-reliance and a 'Third Way' between capitalism and socialism, providing a sustainable development model. Founder of movements like Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Thengadi envisioned an economic model reflecting India's cultural ethos. His work 'The Third Way' critiqued both capitalism and socialism for a model combining market efficiency with social welfare and environmental balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

