Assam Launches Affordable Food Scheme for Millions
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new initiative to supply Masur Dal, sugar, and salt at reduced rates to families under the National Food Security Act. This scheme, benefiting around 2.45 crore people, starts in November 2025 and promises more reductions from January 2026.
Assam's Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled a groundbreaking scheme to provide Masur Dal, sugar, and salt at subsidized prices to families enlisted under the National Food Security Act. The inaugural event took place at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, with simultaneous meetings across 33,000 Fair Price Shops in Assam, involving various ministers, MLAs, and local dignitaries.
This Public Distribution System initiative aims to assist nearly 70 lakh families, encompassing around 2.45 crore beneficiaries. Starting November 2025, each ration card-holding family can purchase 1 kilogram of Masur Dal for Rs. 69, sugar for Rs. 38, and salt for Rs. 10 monthly, totaling Rs. 117 for all three items. In January 2026, prices will be reduced further, allowing families to get all three items for Rs. 100. The products will come in specially designed packets, available at Fair Price Shops using e-PoS machines during 'Anna Seva Divas' each month from the 1st to the 10th.
Highlighting the scheme, CM Sarma referenced the ongoing free rice provision initiated by the Prime Minister during COVID-19 and the successive expansions of the Orunodoi scheme, now benefiting 38 lakh families. Under various government plans, families are receiving enhanced financial aid, healthcare, educational assistance, and pensions. Further, Orunodoi funds empower women, promoting societal wellbeing. Fair Price Shop dealers will receive a commission of Rs. 2 per kilogram distributed and are instructed not to overcharge beneficiaries.
