Left Menu

Blaze Ravages Bhalessa Market: Swift Action Averts Disaster

A devastating fire swept through Gowari Market in Bhalessa, Doda, engulfing multiple shops and two complexes. Emergency teams, police, and the Indian Army launched a rapid response, containing the blaze within two hours and rescuing five individuals. Local authorities pledge full support to those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:08 IST
Blaze Ravages Bhalessa Market: Swift Action Averts Disaster
Visuals from the incident spot (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of the morning, a fire erupted at Gowari Market in Bhalessa, Doda, consuming seven shops and two complexes, officials reported. Emergency services arrived promptly, extinguishing the flames after a two-hour battle. Five workers were rescued unharmed.

The swift response was bolstered by the local police and the Indian Army, who collaborated in the rescue operations. Doda SDM Arun Kumar Badhiyal, along with SHO Gandoh Faroq Ahmed, remained on the scene, ensuring assistance for those affected.

SDM Badhiyal stated, "At approximately 4:15 a.m., during routine patrol, we were informed of the fire. The emergency response teams, including the fire services, police, and local residents, were quickly mobilized. Tragically, around eight shops and a four-storey complex were destroyed, but we successfully rescued four people." Further updates are awaited.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
3
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
4
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025