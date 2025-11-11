Blaze Ravages Bhalessa Market: Swift Action Averts Disaster

In the early hours of the morning, a fire erupted at Gowari Market in Bhalessa, Doda, consuming seven shops and two complexes, officials reported. Emergency services arrived promptly, extinguishing the flames after a two-hour battle. Five workers were rescued unharmed.

The swift response was bolstered by the local police and the Indian Army, who collaborated in the rescue operations. Doda SDM Arun Kumar Badhiyal, along with SHO Gandoh Faroq Ahmed, remained on the scene, ensuring assistance for those affected.

SDM Badhiyal stated, "At approximately 4:15 a.m., during routine patrol, we were informed of the fire. The emergency response teams, including the fire services, police, and local residents, were quickly mobilized. Tragically, around eight shops and a four-storey complex were destroyed, but we successfully rescued four people." Further updates are awaited.