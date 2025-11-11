Left Menu

Bihar's Voting Festival Commences: High Turnout Marks Early Hours

RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet describes the Bihar Assembly elections as a 'life-changing festival,' urging citizens to vote. The second phase recorded a healthy turnout of 14.55% across 122 constituencies. Gaya led with 15.97%, while the lowest was in Madhubani with 13.25%. Elections also occur in other states and regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:28 IST
RJD candidate from Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency, Kumar Sarvjeet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD candidate from the Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency, Kumar Sarvjeet, described the Bihar Assembly elections as a significant festival of democracy. Speaking to ANI, Sarvjeet urged people to participate, emphasizing the life-changing impact of voting, and encouraged citizens to consider it a grand celebration for those who cast their votes.

As voting commenced for the second phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the polls opened across 122 constituencies spanning 20 districts at 7 am. According to the Election Commission of India, a voter turnout of 14.55% was documented by 9 am, an increase from the 13.13% registered in the initial phase.

In Gaya district, a notable voter turnout of 15.97% was recorded, while Kishanganj and Jamui followed. The lowest figure was 13.25% in Madhubani. Additionally, simultaneous voting is underway for by-elections in six states and one union territory, including regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

