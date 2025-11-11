China's New Push: Revitalizing Private Investment in Energy
China is escalating efforts to attract private capital in the energy sector to improve sluggish investment. New policies aim to involve private enterprises in infrastructure and aviation projects. Key initiatives include encouraging private stakes in projects such as nuclear power and cross-regional transmission.
China is increasing policy support to entice private capital into its energy sector, signaling its latest move to counteract slow private investment. On Monday, the cabinet introduced measures encouraging private investments in infrastructure and aviation, according to a government official. This step aims to address lackluster private sector activity.
At a media briefing, Xu Xin from the National Energy Administration highlighted planned actions to strengthen private capital involvement in energy projects like nuclear and hydropower. These measures follow recent support initiatives for private firms amid challenges like trade tensions and weak domestic demand.
China is opening the door for private investment in significant energy and infrastructure projects typically led by state firms, even allowing substantial stakes in some nuclear projects. Authorities promise to meet the credit needs of private enterprises and facilitate stock market entries, intending to boost private sector confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
