Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode as Air Quality Deteriorates: CM Gupta Takes Action

Amid escalating concerns over Delhi's declining air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday declared a switch to hybrid learning for students up to class 5, incorporating both online and physical classes. This decision comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enacts Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), placing Delhi's air in the perilous 'Severe' category.

In a press statement, CM Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the pollution crisis, stating, "We have imposed GRAP 3 and initiated necessary safety measures. The switch to hybrid learning is one of several steps being undertaken. Detailed discussions with relevant departments have been held to combat air pollution effectively."

Gupta further assured that efforts have been ongoing for several months to address pollution sources, including inter-state vehicular emissions and waste management. She reassured citizens that recent technical glitches hadn't compromised air quality visibility and reiterated the government's vigilance and unwavering dedication to enforcing environmental regulations.

