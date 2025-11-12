CNH Boosts India's Sugarcane Belt with New Distribution Hub

Agricultural equipment giant CNH has launched a new parts distribution centre located near its manufacturing facility in Pune. The move aims to boost aftermarket support across southern and western India.

The facility is CNH's fourth distribution hub in the country, dedicated to servicing parts for Case IH sugarcane harvesters, New Holland combine harvesters, and balers. The addition enhances existing operations in Noida, Indore, and Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, using RFID technology to improve tracking and efficiency.

Emphasizing sustainability, the centre employs energy-efficient systems and environmentally-friendly packaging. With DHL Supply Chain as its logistics partner, CNH continues to expand its 25-year legacy in India through popular brands like Case IH, New Holland, and CASE Construction Equipment.