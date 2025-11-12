Left Menu

CNH Boosts India's Sugarcane Belt with New Distribution Hub

Agricultural equipment leader CNH has unveiled a parts distribution centre near Pune to enhance aftermarket services in India's south and west. Specializing in Case IH and New Holland equipment, the centre employs RFID technology and eco-friendly practices. Partnering with DHL, CNH strengthens its 25-year presence in India.

Agricultural equipment giant CNH has launched a new parts distribution centre located near its manufacturing facility in Pune. The move aims to boost aftermarket support across southern and western India.

The facility is CNH's fourth distribution hub in the country, dedicated to servicing parts for Case IH sugarcane harvesters, New Holland combine harvesters, and balers. The addition enhances existing operations in Noida, Indore, and Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, using RFID technology to improve tracking and efficiency.

Emphasizing sustainability, the centre employs energy-efficient systems and environmentally-friendly packaging. With DHL Supply Chain as its logistics partner, CNH continues to expand its 25-year legacy in India through popular brands like Case IH, New Holland, and CASE Construction Equipment.

