Trump Hosts Exclusive Dinner with Business Titans to Boost US Economic Security

President Donald Trump is set to host a private dinner at the White House with top business executives as part of an effort to enhance ties with corporate leaders and further U.S. economic interests. The aim is to bolster domestic production, secure supply chains, and promote national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is organizing a high-profile private dinner at the White House, welcoming elite business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, to strengthen connections with corporate America. This gathering highlights Trump's commitment to bolstering U.S. capital markets and revamping vital supply chains.

Confidential discussions are anticipated, featuring prominent guests like Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin, and Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman. JPMorgan's major $1.5 trillion investment initiative aligns with key national security components, encompassing supply chain, defense, aerospace, and energy sectors.

While administration officials confirm the meeting, the exact roster of attendees is yet to be publicized. This strategic summit underscores Trump's economic initiative to stimulate domestic production and secure the United States' position in crucial industrial and technological domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

