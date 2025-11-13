Trump Hosts Exclusive Dinner with Business Titans to Boost US Economic Security

President Donald Trump is organizing a high-profile private dinner at the White House, welcoming elite business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, to strengthen connections with corporate America. This gathering highlights Trump's commitment to bolstering U.S. capital markets and revamping vital supply chains.

Confidential discussions are anticipated, featuring prominent guests like Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin, and Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman. JPMorgan's major $1.5 trillion investment initiative aligns with key national security components, encompassing supply chain, defense, aerospace, and energy sectors.

While administration officials confirm the meeting, the exact roster of attendees is yet to be publicized. This strategic summit underscores Trump's economic initiative to stimulate domestic production and secure the United States' position in crucial industrial and technological domains.

