Left Menu

Global Markets Respond to U.S. Shutdown End

MSCI's global equities index slightly rose amid mixed U.S. stock performance as investors anticipated clarity on the U.S. economic situation post-government shutdown. Treasury yields dropped on weak Federal Reserve data. Meanwhile, air travel stocks aided the Dow's rise, amid hopes for resumed government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:01 IST
Global Markets Respond to U.S. Shutdown End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, MSCI's global equities index saw a slight rise, while U.S. Treasury yields fell. Wall Street indexes displayed mixed results as investors awaited the end of the federal shutdown for economic clarity. This unrest kept the yen in focus as it tumbled to nine-month lows against the dollar, prompting commentary from Japanese officials.

In the U.S. market, the Dow showed an uptrend, largely supported by a positive performance in airline stocks, as hopes rose for a return to normal air travel following the anticipated government reopening. The Nasdaq, however, experienced a downturn with investors shifting focus to value stocks over technology heavyweights, as noted by BCA Research's chief U.S. equity strategist, Irene Tunkel.

U.S. Treasury yields experienced decreases, spurred by the expectation of more Federal Reserve rate cuts, fueled by weak data. The situation also influenced currency behaviors, with the dollar gaining strength against the yen and euro. Meanwhile, oil prices fell amid oversupply concerns, and gold prices rose as investors speculated on the potential economic scenarios following the reopening of government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adelita Grijalva: Arizona's New Political Powerhouse

Adelita Grijalva: Arizona's New Political Powerhouse

 United States
2
Atlanta Fed Chief Raphael Bostic Announces Retirement Amid Political Tensions

Atlanta Fed Chief Raphael Bostic Announces Retirement Amid Political Tension...

 Global
3
Wall Street: Dow Hits Record High Amid Tech Sell-off

Wall Street: Dow Hits Record High Amid Tech Sell-off

 Global
4
Breakthrough in Malaria Battle: New Antimalarial Drug Targets Rising Resistance

Breakthrough in Malaria Battle: New Antimalarial Drug Targets Rising Resista...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025