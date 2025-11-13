Global Markets Respond to U.S. Shutdown End

On Wednesday, MSCI's global equities index saw a slight rise, while U.S. Treasury yields fell. Wall Street indexes displayed mixed results as investors awaited the end of the federal shutdown for economic clarity. This unrest kept the yen in focus as it tumbled to nine-month lows against the dollar, prompting commentary from Japanese officials.

In the U.S. market, the Dow showed an uptrend, largely supported by a positive performance in airline stocks, as hopes rose for a return to normal air travel following the anticipated government reopening. The Nasdaq, however, experienced a downturn with investors shifting focus to value stocks over technology heavyweights, as noted by BCA Research's chief U.S. equity strategist, Irene Tunkel.

U.S. Treasury yields experienced decreases, spurred by the expectation of more Federal Reserve rate cuts, fueled by weak data. The situation also influenced currency behaviors, with the dollar gaining strength against the yen and euro. Meanwhile, oil prices fell amid oversupply concerns, and gold prices rose as investors speculated on the potential economic scenarios following the reopening of government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)