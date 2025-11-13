Left Menu

Haryana CM Reinforces Mhari Sadak App’s Role in Grievance Redressal and Farmer Relief Initiative

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviews the 'Mhari Sadak' app, emphasizing robust grievance redressal and transparency. He announced a relief scheme deferring electricity bills for farmers affected by 2025's heavy rains, benefitting 7.10 lakh agricultural consumers while ensuring no late payment surcharges and continued supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:24 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent review meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the crucial role of the 'Mhari Sadak' mobile application in effective grievance redressal, urging officials to ensure complaints are resolved satisfactorily before marking them as closed. The application enables citizens to directly report road-related issues to the government, promoting transparency in infrastructure maintenance.

During the session, CM Saini instructed departments to categorize complaints into minor and major, with both categories requiring timely resolutions. He warned that officials failing to properly address issues before closing complaints would face strict disciplinary action. Stressing citizen participation, Saini called for an awareness campaign to boost app usage, noting its underwhelming downloads.

Additionally, CM Saini introduced a relief measure for farmers hit by the 2025 heavy rains. The scheme defers electricity bill payments for agricultural tubewell consumers from July to December 2025, impacting 7.10 lakh users. The Energy Department assured no late payment charges and uninterrupted supply during this period, with costs borne by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

