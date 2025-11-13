Kanpur Cardiology Doctor Faces Inquiry Over Alleged Delhi Blast Links

Dr. Mohammad Arif, a senior resident at the LPS Institute of Cardiology in Kanpur, is under scrutiny after being linked to a Delhi blast suspect. Detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, this development has raised concerns within the medical community and prompted a call for rigorous staff vetting.

Dr. Rakesh Verma, Director of the institute, assured thorough police verification for all employees following the incident. He emphasized Arif's academic excellence, noting his bright student record and high admission ranks. The administration remains committed to ensuring only credible individuals maintain positions within the hospital.

While Arif's conduct was reportedly commendable during his tenure, the brief duration of four months challenges any conclusive assessments of his behavior. As Arif remains in detention, authorities continue probing potential links between him and suspect Dr. Shaheen Saeed, recently arrested in the Faridabad arms and explosive haul case.