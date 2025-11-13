Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Mekedatu Project, Opens Path for Regional Water Security

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar praises the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss Tamil Nadu's objection to the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River, citing benefits for both states. The project aims to ensure water supply even during dry years, with the court deferring to expert bodies on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:05 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Mekedatu Project, Opens Path for Regional Water Security
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sided with Karnataka, rejecting Tamil Nadu's plea against the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River—a decision that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar deemed a triumph for regional water security. He emphasized that the project would benefit both states.

Shivakumar, speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, explained that the court's ruling was not about delivering a victory or defeat but about providing justice concerning water resource management. By ensuring that Tamil Nadu receives its court-allocated share, the Mekedatu project promises crucial water supply even in years of inadequate rainfall.

He assured that the Supreme Court's decision supports Bengaluru's water needs while promoting bilateral cooperation. As the Central Water Commission receives court directives, Shivakumar expressed confidence that the commission would back the Mekedatu initiative, designed to manage 66 TMC of water distribution effectively to Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

 India
2
DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

 India
3
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

 Global
4
Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025