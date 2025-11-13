Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Mekedatu Project, Opens Path for Regional Water Security
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar praises the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss Tamil Nadu's objection to the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River, citing benefits for both states. The project aims to ensure water supply even during dry years, with the court deferring to expert bodies on the matter.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sided with Karnataka, rejecting Tamil Nadu's plea against the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River—a decision that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar deemed a triumph for regional water security. He emphasized that the project would benefit both states.
Shivakumar, speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, explained that the court's ruling was not about delivering a victory or defeat but about providing justice concerning water resource management. By ensuring that Tamil Nadu receives its court-allocated share, the Mekedatu project promises crucial water supply even in years of inadequate rainfall.
He assured that the Supreme Court's decision supports Bengaluru's water needs while promoting bilateral cooperation. As the Central Water Commission receives court directives, Shivakumar expressed confidence that the commission would back the Mekedatu initiative, designed to manage 66 TMC of water distribution effectively to Tamil Nadu.
