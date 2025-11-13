Left Menu

India Enforces Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India has implemented a USD 121.55 per tonne anti-dumping duty on hot rolled flat steel imports from Vietnam to protect local manufacturers. Recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, this duty will be in place for five years unless altered earlier, as per the finance ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to safeguard its local steel industry, India has introduced an anti-dumping duty of USD 121.55 per tonne on hot rolled flat steel imports from Vietnam.

This decision comes in response to calls from domestic manufacturers for protection against surging cheap imports that threaten the industry.

The measure, which will be effective for five years, follows a recommendation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, as confirmed by the finance ministry's notification on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

