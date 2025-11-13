India Enforces Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

In a strategic move to safeguard its local steel industry, India has introduced an anti-dumping duty of USD 121.55 per tonne on hot rolled flat steel imports from Vietnam.

This decision comes in response to calls from domestic manufacturers for protection against surging cheap imports that threaten the industry.

The measure, which will be effective for five years, follows a recommendation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, as confirmed by the finance ministry's notification on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)