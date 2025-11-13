Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported a groundbreaking 67.13% voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, marking the highest participation recorded in the state since 1951. Notably, no requests for repolling were recorded in any of Bihar's 38 districts, a significant achievement for the electoral process.

The ECI's official statement highlights that the two-phase elections witnessed the participation of 2,616 candidates and 12 recognized political parties on November 6 and 11. The absence of repolls signifies a smooth electoral process, with all stakeholders expressing satisfaction.

In preparation for the votes' counting on November 14, the ECI has made extensive arrangements across all 243 Assembly Constituencies. Each constituency will be managed by a Returning Officer (RO) and a Counting Observer. Approximately 4,372 counting tables are set up and staffed by supervisors, assistants, and over 18,000 counting agents to ensure transparency and accuracy. Counting will commence at 8:00 AM with postal ballots and transition to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting at 8:30 AM, with strict verification processes in place.

Furthermore, the Commission advises the public and media to rely solely on the official ECI results portal for accurate and verified updates to avoid misinformation. Results will be delivered progressively, round-wise and constituency-wise, ensuring comprehensive and transparent electoral reporting.

