Pogust Goodhead to Compensate Ibram for Dropped Lawsuit

Law firm Pogust Goodhead must pay 811,000 pounds to Brazilian mining lobby group Ibram after dropping a lawsuit related to a 2015 dam disaster. The suit, filed by 25 Brazilian cities, involved a dam collapse that killed 19 people and polluted a major river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:39 IST
Law firm Pogust Goodhead is required to pay 811,000 pounds ($1.09 million) to the Brazilian mining lobby group Ibram. This decision follows the firm's withdrawal from a London lawsuit concerning a 2015 dam disaster, according to a statement made by Ibram to Reuters on Thursday.

The lawsuit sought compensation for the costs incurred by Ibram, representing 25 Brazilian cities affected by the disaster. The collapse of a dam owned by Samarco, a partnership between Vale and BHP, resulted in 19 deaths and significant river pollution.

The financial settlement highlights the ongoing legal and environmental repercussions of the dam collapse and the complexities involved in transnational litigation cases.

