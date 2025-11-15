Vijay Raises Alarm Over Voter Confusion in Tamil Nadu's Electoral Process

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has issued a strong warning over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, expressing fears that mismanagement might jeopardize citizens' right to vote. Vijay criticized the process, asserting that it could disproportionately affect underprivileged communities.

Vijay described voting as essential to life and voiced concerns that many voters are unsure about their inclusion in the electoral rolls. He stressed that voting is a constitutional right and cautioned about the current verification's impact on its accessibility, noting that Tamil Nadu has over 6.36 crore voters.

Amid claims of confusion and misinterpretation of SIR as a citizenship check, Vijay questioned the logistical feasibility of the process and called for transparency. He accused authorities of obstructing TVK workers from obtaining SIR forms and urged party volunteers to aid the public, especially emphasizing the involvement of Gen Z voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)