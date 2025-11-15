Left Menu

Vijay Raises Alarm Over Voter Confusion in Tamil Nadu's Electoral Process

Actor and TVK chief Vijay expressed concerns about Tamil Nadu's electoral roll revision, warning of potential voter disenfranchisement. Criticizing poor implementation, Vijay urged vigilance, particularly among young voters. He highlighted confusion over the process and emphasized the importance of voting as a fundamental right granted by the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:24 IST
Vijay Raises Alarm Over Voter Confusion in Tamil Nadu's Electoral Process
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (Photo: x/@TVKVijayHQ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has issued a strong warning over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, expressing fears that mismanagement might jeopardize citizens' right to vote. Vijay criticized the process, asserting that it could disproportionately affect underprivileged communities.

Vijay described voting as essential to life and voiced concerns that many voters are unsure about their inclusion in the electoral rolls. He stressed that voting is a constitutional right and cautioned about the current verification's impact on its accessibility, noting that Tamil Nadu has over 6.36 crore voters.

Amid claims of confusion and misinterpretation of SIR as a citizenship check, Vijay questioned the logistical feasibility of the process and called for transparency. He accused authorities of obstructing TVK workers from obtaining SIR forms and urged party volunteers to aid the public, especially emphasizing the involvement of Gen Z voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Alert as Abandoned Bags Cause Panic in Mumbai

Security Alert as Abandoned Bags Cause Panic in Mumbai

 India
2
Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising Toxic Levels

Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising To...

 India
3
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
4
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025