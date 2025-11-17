Tragic Protest by Transgender Community Turns Fiery
A protest by a group of transgenders in Borabanda turned tragic when eight participants suffered burns after pouring petrol on themselves. The protest was against their leader, who they accuse of filing false police cases. Three individuals sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment.
- Country:
- India
A protest in Borabanda involving the transgender community turned tragic as eight members suffered burns. The incident occurred after the group poured petrol on themselves in a stand against their leader, whom they accused of fabricating police cases against them, according to police reports.
The demonstration at a local bus stop initially involved 20-30 participants expressing frustration with alleged false police charges directed by their leader. In a sudden escalation, one protester ignited a matchstick, leading to eight individuals being injured, with three in critical condition, the authorities stated.
Emergency services quickly transported the injured to the state-run Gandhi hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the protest and the actions leading to the incident, as advocates call for attention to the plight of the transgender community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- transgenders
- Borabanda
- protest
- burns
- injuries
- tragic
- Gandhi hospital
- police
- community
- leader
ALSO READ
Tragic End: The Untimely Death of Abdul Ghani Shirahatti During Pilgrimage
Negligence Leads to Tragic Elevator Incident in Jammu Hospital
Tragic End: The Army Man and the Teenager's Fatal Secret
Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of 45 Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia