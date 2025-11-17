Left Menu

Tragic Protest by Transgender Community Turns Fiery

A protest by a group of transgenders in Borabanda turned tragic when eight participants suffered burns after pouring petrol on themselves. The protest was against their leader, who they accuse of filing false police cases. Three individuals sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A protest in Borabanda involving the transgender community turned tragic as eight members suffered burns. The incident occurred after the group poured petrol on themselves in a stand against their leader, whom they accused of fabricating police cases against them, according to police reports.

The demonstration at a local bus stop initially involved 20-30 participants expressing frustration with alleged false police charges directed by their leader. In a sudden escalation, one protester ignited a matchstick, leading to eight individuals being injured, with three in critical condition, the authorities stated.

Emergency services quickly transported the injured to the state-run Gandhi hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the protest and the actions leading to the incident, as advocates call for attention to the plight of the transgender community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

