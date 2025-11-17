Tragic Protest by Transgender Community Turns Fiery

A protest in Borabanda involving the transgender community turned tragic as eight members suffered burns. The incident occurred after the group poured petrol on themselves in a stand against their leader, whom they accused of fabricating police cases against them, according to police reports.

The demonstration at a local bus stop initially involved 20-30 participants expressing frustration with alleged false police charges directed by their leader. In a sudden escalation, one protester ignited a matchstick, leading to eight individuals being injured, with three in critical condition, the authorities stated.

Emergency services quickly transported the injured to the state-run Gandhi hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the protest and the actions leading to the incident, as advocates call for attention to the plight of the transgender community.

(With inputs from agencies.)